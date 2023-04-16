Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will detail an education announcement this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Education Minister Jan Tinetti will be unveiling an education announcement this morning, which is believed to target Year 4-8 students.

The announcement was likely to be related to reducing class sizes for those students.

Hipkins and Tinetti will be appearing at Remuera Intermediate School in Auckland this morning to go through the details before a media stand-up afterwards.

Ahead of the 2014 election, Labour focused on reducing class sizes to one teacher to 26 students at primary and a maximum average class size of 23 at secondary schools. Those specific goals were later dropped.

Hipkins, then the party’s education spokesman, told the Herald at the time the 2014 policy to cut class sizes would have been funded by scrapping National’s then flagship education policy, Investing in Educational Success (IES).

National leader Christopher Luxon wants students to have an hour of reading, writing and maths every day. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Last month, National unveiled its plan for education which included primary and intermediate schools being required to teach students for at least one hour a day on each of the topics of reading, writing and maths lessons – and children will be tested on them at least twice a year in a new version of the controversial National Standards.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said National would target getting 80 per cent of Year 8 students at or above the expected curriculum level for their age in reading, writing, maths and science – and to return New Zealand to the top 10 of the OECD’s PISA rankings by 2033.

He said the Royal Society had concluded an hour a day of maths lessons was required and the ERO had highlighted concerns about the decline in basic reading skills.

Tinetti, a former principal, told Newstalk ZB she was “disappointed” education had become a political football and urged the Opposition to co-operate on finding evidence-based solutions to address problems in the sector.

“This causes disruption every time we have a change in government.”