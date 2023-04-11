PM Chris Hipkins says the term 3 Waters is confusing, 'Water Infrastructure' is what they're talking about. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has signalled a Three Waters rebrand will be announced “imminently”, saying the term for the controversial reforms has become “confused” and the focus needs to be on “affordable water infrastructure”.

Hipkins said he would not comment on a report today by NZME’s BusinessDesk that the Government had decided to expand the four water entities involved in the contentious water infrastructure reforms - known as Three Waters until recently - into 10.

Hipkins had previously signalled while the major water infrastructure reforms - covering wastewater, freshwater and stormwater - would not be on the policy “bonfire” of reprioritisation, it would be changed to reflect concerns.

Cabinet had asked the new Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty to report back on how to refine the reforms.

BusinessDesk also reported today the new model would retain co-governance elements and still take ownership away from local councils, which would enable the entities to borrow more, but drew concerns over a loss of control.

Hipkins refused to comment on any of the reports, but said the public can expect “further announcements on that imminently”.

Hipkins was also asked about comments he made to The Hui about how he felt former Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who was responsible for the reforms until Hipkins’ first Cabinet reshuffle in January, had been let down and forced to face up to abuse alone.

“We have been reflecting critically on that. I’ve made that observation to her as well,” Hipkins said.

“I think it was really unfortunate that she ended up copping the level of disgusting abuse that she did during that period.”

Asked what the Government would do differently this time around, Hipkins said it would be a combination of better explaining the policy while also better supporting the minister responsible, Kieran McAnulty.

“I think you will see the Government will be taking more of a team approach to communicating what we’re doing around the future of water infrastructure.

“In terms of Nanaia Mahuta, I think there were some very unfortunate elements of personalisation in that, that Nanaia ended up having to deal with largely by herself.

“I think we probably should have provided more support to her through that.”

Asked if that comment was a reflection on former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Hipkins said it was not.

“The observation here is that all of the decisions we make as a Government are collective decisions.

“I think that probably we didn’t support Nanaia Mahuta as much as we should [have] on the conversation around water infrastructure.

“It’s a collective reflection.”

Asked why he no longer used the phrase “Three Waters” to describe the long-planned reforms, Hipkins said the term had become “somewhat confused”.

Hipkins has previously avoided using the phrase, notably during his statement to Parliament in February outlining his Government’s priorities.

“Because fundamentally, it’s about water infrastructure. And it’s about making sure that we’re dealing with the country’s water infrastructure deficit.

“Let’s call it what it is. It’s about making sure we have affordable water infrastructure improvements.

“There is a massive bill coming down the pipeline, if you’ll excuse the pun, in terms of upgrading our water infrastructure - that’s what these reforms are about.”