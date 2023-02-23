Parliament’s debating chamber - updated seating plan

It's back to business for MPs but with a rejigged House.

The resignation of Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister last month has forced a reshuffle in the debating chamber which we bring to you today in an update of the Herald’s parliamentary poster.

Ardern has not been seen in the chamber since her decision to resign as Prime Minister but she has a seat set aside on the backbench next to former minister and Te Atatu MP Phil Twyford.

Her valedictory speech is set down for April 5, on the Wednesday before Easter, and she will formally resign from Parliament at 11.59 pm on Saturday April 15.

Because her resignation will be within six months of the election - on Saturday October 14 – there will be no need for a byelection in her Mt Albert electorate, if 75 per cent of the House agrees.

The last sitting day before the House rises for the election will be August 31. It is not clear yet when Parliament will resume after the election because that will depend on how quickly a government is formed. But we estimate it will be in November.

The new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, sits in Ardern’s old seat and new Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni sits next to him. Former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has moved over and now shares a bench with No 3 in the cabinet line-up, Kelvin Davis.

National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis sit opposite Hipkins and Sepuloni.

The poster sets out the vote that each parliamentary received last election although the number of seats for Labour and National has changed since then as a result of Hamilton West changing hands in last year’s byelection. It was held by Labour but after Gaurav Sharma’s resignation, it was won by National’s Tama Potaka.