Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Of course Italy’s Prime Minister discussed Hobbits with Christopher Luxon — she’s a superfan: Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni really likes the Lord of the Rings. Photo / AP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni really likes the Lord of the Rings. Photo / AP

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.

OPINION

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is speed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics