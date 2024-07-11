“I had a wonderful night at the White House ... I had the pleasure of talking with the President who expressed his love for New Zealand,” Luxon said.

“It was also good to chat with Sir Keir Starmer and congratulate him on his election victory, and to reconnect with Prime Minister Kishida who I had visited in Tokyo a few weeks ago.”

Luxon said he also met the “delightful” Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, where the pair discussed “all things Hobbit.

“I also spoke to President Zelenskyy and talked all things Hobbit with the delightful Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon before The White House dinner for world leaders during the Nato summit in Washington DC. Photo / The White House

Luxon had an afternoon of meetings with Nato leaders – meeting key Republican figures and the high-powered Ways and Means Committee.

He also got meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas today.

He had spent the morning back on Capitol Hill meeting with Republicans Senator Bill Hagerty and Congressman Jason Smith, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee.

He was also due to meet high-profile Texas Senator Ted Cruz, but that was cancelled because Cruz could not return from Texas in time. Asked whether Cruz was the most influential of those he was meeting, Luxon noted others might disagree.

“I’m sure many other senators would argue they were just as influential, if not more. This is a place of large egos.”

During his meetings with the Republicans, Luxon was once again confronted with confronted with questions about Biden after an opinion piece by George Clooney – a lifelong Democrat – calling on US President to step aside and make way for a new nominee.

Luxon deflected - suggesting Clooney be cast as his Police Minister Mark Mitchell in the event there was a movie about Mitchell’s life.

Tomorrow, Luxon will be chairing the meeting of the Indo-Pacific Four with Nato – Australia, Korea, Japan and New Zealand, which will also be attended by Zelenskyy.



