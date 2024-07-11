He also got meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas today.
He had spent the morning back on Capitol Hill meeting with Republicans Senator Bill Hagerty and Congressman Jason Smith, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee.
He was also due to meet high-profile Texas Senator Ted Cruz, but that was cancelled because Cruz could not return from Texas in time. Asked whether Cruz was the most influential of those he was meeting, Luxon noted others might disagree.
“I’m sure many other senators would argue they were just as influential, if not more. This is a place of large egos.”
During his meetings with the Republicans, Luxon was once again confronted with confronted with questions about Biden after an opinion piece by George Clooney – a lifelong Democrat – calling on US President to step aside and make way for a new nominee.
Luxon deflected - suggesting Clooney be cast as his Police Minister Mark Mitchell in the event there was a movie about Mitchell’s life.
Tomorrow, Luxon will be chairing the meeting of the Indo-Pacific Four with Nato – Australia, Korea, Japan and New Zealand, which will also be attended by Zelenskyy.