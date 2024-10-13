NZ First leader Winston Peters is due to speak out this morning after the arrest of two people for allegedly shoving one of his ministers trying to shield him from protesters.
His speech at the NZ First conference in Hamilton yesterday to make a foreign investment announcement was interrupted before Peters was accosted outside the venue.
Listen live: Winston Peters talks to Mike Hosking at 7.35am
This is the first time Peters has spoken to the media since the two people were arrested after allegedly pushing NZ First minister Shane Jones as Jones sought to shield the leader from protesters yesterday.
In a statement, police said they were called about 3.05pm to a Te Rapa address after a report of two people being assaulted.
“There were no serious injuries. Two people were arrested and charges are being considered.”
The alleged push happened after Peter’s announcement that the party will campaign on changes to the tax system to attract foreign investment which will fill the party’s proposed $100 billion future fund.
His speech was briefly interrupted by a couple of protesters supporting Palestine in its conflict with Israel.