In a statement, police said they were called about 3.05pm to a Te Rapa address after a report of two people being assaulted.

“There were no serious injuries. Two people were arrested and charges are being considered.”

The alleged push happened after Peter’s announcement that the party will campaign on changes to the tax system to attract foreign investment which will fill the party’s proposed $100 billion future fund.

His speech was briefly interrupted by a couple of protesters supporting Palestine in its conflict with Israel.

A protester disrupts New Zealand First leader Winston Peter's speech during the party's national convention in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

Peters, also Foreign Minister, paused as the protesters shouted the well-used pro-Palestine chant, “From the river to the sea”.

“Just go home,” Peters responded, adding, “Isn’t it amazing, they think that’s a day’s work”.

The protesters were quickly escorted out by security and party members, one of them telling them, “Get the f*** out of here”.

Peters was accosted as he finished his speech by other protesters who followed him out after his speech.

NZ First Party staff and members intervened to surround Peters from protesters, some being restrained. The protesters shouted after Peters, saying they wanted to debate the Palestine conflict.

Police arrested two people after protesters accosted Winston Peters and pushed Shane Jones at NZ First's national conference in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

Two people were arrested after allegedly pushing Jones as he sought to shield Peters.

Police took statements from witnesses, including those who were caught up in the commotion.

Jones told the Herald the man who accosted him “seemed obsessed about skinks and other unintelligible rabble”.

“You can’t start manhandling politicians, certainly not when they’ve got their whānau around.

“I never said anything to inflame the situation, but my mere physical presence seems to be inflammatory enough as it is.”

Jones believed it was a “deliberate attempt” to disrupt the meeting and the incident was a warning for future events.

