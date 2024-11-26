Nikki Kaye “blew people’s expectations out of the water” says National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis, reflecting on the life of a friend and former colleague who Willis believes was the bravest politician of recent times.
Greens co-leader Marama Davidson, who is currently on leave with breast cancer, spoke of how Kaye reacted when she shared her diagnosis with her before making it public.
“You put your lunch down, stood up and just walked over to the other side of the table and hugged me silently for what seemed like the longest of time,” Davidson said.
Kaye became an MP in 2008 after taking the electorate of Auckland Central, the first time a National candidate had done so in the seat’s history. She retained it at three further elections — including twice beating Dame Jacinda — until Kaye stood down ahead of the 2020 vote.
But Kaye already had a history at Parliament, having worked as a researcher there for the National Party in the early 2000s.
Willis, who would also join National as a researcher, told the Herald Kaye had an “amazing reputation” and was known as someone “who did it full throttle” and was “highly focused”.
“I knew her by reputation before I met her because her reputation in the National Party was that she was so full of energy that she would, literally, run down corridors,” she said.
“When I joined as a National Party researcher, I, from time to time, would have a bit of a trot or be in a bit of a hurry, have a similar degree of intensity, possibly not as frequently, and people would say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re like Nikki Kaye’.”
When Kaye decided to stand for Auckland Central, Willis said there was an expectation she wouldn’t be able to unseat its incumbent MP, Labour’s Judith Tizard. But Kaye “disproved that”.
“She blew people’s expectations out of the water,” Willis said.
“From there, she was just fearless about her values and what she stood for, her constituents, what she believed her electorate needed, its causes, her liberal values.”
Despite “having crossed the floor”, Willis said Kaye won the confidence of then-Prime Minister Sir John Key, who eventually elevated her into his Cabinet. Kaye would hold several ministerial roles, including Minister of Civil Defence and Minister for Youth.
Speaking to the Herald on Tuesday, Key said Kaye initially wanted to leave “because she didn’t want to be a burden on us”. He said he had understood the diagnosis was more serious than was known publicly at that point, and told her if she had a family and children he would have urged her to leave.
“But I said to her, your life is politics and helping people and you need to fight this thing and come back. So she agreed to doing that and I think it gave her something to focus on.”
He said her victories in Auckland Central had been “much more a vote for Nikki than they were for my Government” and he knew she’d give her all to any ministerial portfolio she had.
“I think that she brought to Cabinet a different way of thinking sometimes, because she was a younger person partly but also she mirrored my view that she was economically conservative but socially liberal.”
Willis said Kaye was also an “incredible booster and supporter” of other people coming into Parliament, describing Kaye as “absolutely instrumental” in encouraging her, other women, liberals, and others to put their hands up and “shape the party in the image we wanted it to have”.
“When I was living in Auckland, and seeing her a lot, she was constantly in my ear, ‘Come on, come and get on with it, come and join’,” Willis said.
“When I entered Parliament, she was that rare thing in politics, which is someone who, when they talked to me or advised me or I shared my concerns with them, I knew I could 100% trust her, that is was not going to go anywhere and that when she gave me advice, she was doing so from the perspective of what she really believed would be best for me.”
Kaye wanted National to be “as strong as it could be”, a “generosity of spirit” that Willis believes was underestimated,
Willis and Kaye were among the key backers of Todd Muller when he successfully challenged Simon Bridges for the National Party leadership ahead of the 2020 election. Kaye would become Muller’s deputy following the coup.
“Her taking up the role of deputy was out of a strong desire to serve the party,” Farrar said.
Willis told the Herald that period ended up being a “difficult chapter”. Muller would resign as leader just 53 days later, on mental health grounds. Kaye became interim leader for several hours while her party had to quickly jostle with who would take charge just months out from an election.
As the Herald reported at the time, National MPs approached her, asking her to challenge for the leadership. But she instead decided to get out of politics.
“I walked out and came along the Parliament forecourt, and I felt this overwhelming sense that now is the time to leave,” Kaye told the Herald in July 2020.
Willis said that at all times Kaye was “motivated by the right things and the right values”.
“When she chose to leave Parliament, I remember feeling both, selfishly, incredibly disappointed for the National Party, but also personally, completely understanding that she needed to go and live her life and knowing that it would be a shorter life.”
“I ended up nattering to her and then we ended up staying with a friend together and having a spa and staying up through the night and we talked about her health, and she was elusive about how things were going, but it was clear that things were challenging.
“I remember being stunned, because we went to bed really late, and in the morning I went to find her and she’d already got up and gone for a run and had a green juice and was on her way, and I just thought to myself, this is just incredible.”
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.