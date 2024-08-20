The authors noted that earlier that year, “terrorist bands” aligned with the party had attacked a “peaceful” Arab village, killing civilians. The 1948 Arab–Israeli War that led to the birth of modern Israel saw the deaths of thousands of Palestinians and the displacement of hundreds of thousands more.

Small told the Herald he would engage with the Public Service Commission.

“The focus of today is on our final report into competition in the personal banking sector. Should the Public Services Commission choose to undertake a review I will welcome that and engage with them positively,” he said.

Small recommended an old New York Times open letter. Photo / X

Willis said she did not agree with the tweets.

“I haven’t looked at the tweets in detail. I would note that what is critical is any personal views don’t impact on the ability of a public servant to do their job,” Willis said.

“Those aren’t comments that I agree with,” she said of the Nazi comparison.

Remarks critical of Israel and Emmanuel Macron retweeted by John Small.

In November, Small re-tweeted a post giving an undiplomatic backhand compliment to French President Emmanuel Macron over his belated support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Emmanuel Macron, who had a leading human rights activist banned from the country for saying that there was racism against Arabs and Muslims there, has now decided that Joe Biden’s Gaza genocide has gone too far. That’s how bad things are,” the tweet, which was written by another account, said.

Another tweets weighed into subjects like Aukus and race relations in New Zealand.

The country has been embroiled in a fractious debate over public service board chairs’ freedom of speech since last year when Health NZ chairman Rob Campbell was sacked over his LinkedIn posts. He was later sacked from the Environmental Protection Authority.

The episode brought on a long debate over the meaning of public service neutrality.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the Press Gallery since 2018.



