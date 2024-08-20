Another public service board chairman is in trouble for potentially breaching neutrality guidelines on social media, with Public Service Minister Nicola Willis saying she will “follow up with the Public Service Commission” about Commerce Commission chairman John Small’s tweets about Israel’s invasion of Gaza.
Small has tweeted (or posted to “X”) a number of times about political issues, most recently concerning Israel’s invasion of Gaza. In January, he retweeted a post from Marxists.org, which compared one of the antecedents of Israel’s governing party to the Nazi Party.
He said “Recommend!” in the re-tweet of the link. The post was an open letter from a number of Jewish intellectuals including Albert Einstein and Hannah Arendt published in the New York Times protesting the visit of Menachem Begin, the founding leader of Israel’s freedom party, to the United States in 1948. Begin went on to found Israel’s Likud party, which is currently in government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has prosecuted a bloody war in Gaza, leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians.
The letter said the party was formed out of a “terrorist, right-wing, chauvinist organisation in Palestine” and alleged the party was “closely akin in its organisation, methods, political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and Fascist parties”.