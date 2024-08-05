Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to address media at his weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

It comes as Northland iwi Ngāpuhi takes its opposition to child protection reforms to Parliament today where more than 200 people have gathered to demand the Government “stand down” from repealing section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act.

Ngāpuhi leaders are concerned about how the repeal will affect the iwi’s relationship with Oranga Tamariki, particularly given almost a third of Māori children in state care were of Ngāpuhi.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour, who met iwi leaders this morning, promised the repeal would not compromise the relationship.

Rare blue sky and sunshine greeted those who had travelled from Northland for today’s protest.

Section 7AA requires Oranga Tamariki to improve outcomes for Māori and consider the whakapapa of tamariki in state care.

Ngāpuhi kaumātua Hone Sadler led the protest group, which was joined by leaders of Ngāti Toa Rangatira. They were welcomed by members of the Opposition from Te Pāti Māori, Labour and the Green Party. Independent MP Darleen Tana, who recently resigned from the Greens, also attended.

No Government ministers or MPs received the protest. It was understood Chhour, the lead minister for the reform, was ill. It was unclear whether she would have attended the protest if she was in full health.

Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngapuhi chairman Mane Tahere said the iwi had arrived with a united message to back down from the repeal.

“I simply say to the coalition Government, ‘Stand down, mate, stand down’.

“This is Ngāpuhi loud and clear. If you don’t stop, we’ll stop you.”

Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi chairman Mane Tahere speaks to the crowd at Parliament during the protest. Photo / Adam Pearse

He referenced former PM Sir John Key’s comments over the weekend, calling for politicians to take down the temperature concerning race relations debates.

Tahere said 827 Ngāpuhi children were in state care. It was recently reported that constituted about 29% of Māori children in state care.

He called for child welfare services be devolved to iwi organisations. The Government publicly supported the idea of devolving services to iwi and community groups.

Other leaders acknowledged the iwi had work to do to improve services, but they also claimed they were best-placed to support children now in state care.

Tahere met Chhour this morning before the protest. He told the Herald the meeting was largely a listening exercise.

Chhour wasn’t available for an interview as she was ill. However, in a statement, she said it was her third meeting with the iwi in which she claimed to have encouraged Ngāpuhi to continue pursuing more responsibility in supporting children.

“[Ngāpuhi has] concerns that the repeal of section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act might impact the possibility of future partnership between their iwi and Oranga Tamariki.

“I have made it very clear, this will not be the case.

“Oranga Tamariki has iwi stakeholder partnerships with iwi that date back prior to the introduction of 7AA.

“There will be more to come, especially under the ‘Enabling Communities’ framework, which is about devolving responsibility back to communities and away from Wellington.”

Children's Minister Karen Chhour is encouraging Ngāpuhi to take more responsibility in the care of children. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said Oranga Tamariki was considering a Ngāpuhi proposal, seemingly regarding how the iwi would work with the agency.

Today’s protest followed a similar-sized group who braved heavy rain on Saturday in Northland’s Kaikohe, the heart of Ngāpuhi, to show its opposition.

On Friday, Ngāpuhi leaders were among those who walked out of a meeting with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, saying the Government was running roughshod over Māori with policies such as the repeal.

Public submissions on the repeal continued today, including one from former Children’s Minister Tracey Martin.

Martin, who was involved in section 7AA’s implementation, said that part of the legislation was “ground-breaking” in the Government’s ability to support children.

“7AA is the key to making this change to become a country that supports child protection.”

Additional reporting: RNZ

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.