RNZ
Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services chief executive Dr Moana Eruera is warning a repeal of section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act will encourage ongoing abuse of Māori in state care.
Children’s Minister Karen Chhour is refusing to reconsider her decision to repeal section 7AA of the act, which legally binds Oranga Tamariki to improve outcomes for Māori and consider the whakapapa of tamariki in care.
Eruera told Midday Report Ngāpuhi vehemently opposed the repeal and the country’s largest iwi would be demonstrating its opposition in a hikoi to parliament next Monday.
“It’s a crisis for Ngāpuhi, we’ve got 827 Ngāpuhi mokopuna currently in the care of the state, last week the Whanaketia report raised the historic abuse showing the horrific acts our mokopuna have suffered in the care of the Crown. We plan to put that information out there and we plan to do it very clearly,” Eruera said.