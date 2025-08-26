Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand infrastructure pipeline grows by $30 billion over past quarter, 9200 projects included

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Nick Leggett, CEO of Infrastructure New Zealand, speaks with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW about the Government's $6 billion infrastructure announcement.

New Zealand’s infrastructure pipeline has grown by more than $30 billion over the past quarter, with more than 9200 projects now either planned or under way.

The Government is crowing about the increase, saying it is “great news for the construction sector and the wider economy”. It follows concerns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save