Premium

Construction sector activity at six-year low, 16,000 jobs lost in past two years alone

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A new report on the construction sector shows job losses and insolvencies. Photo / Greg Bowker

Construction sector activity is at a six-year low with 16,000 fewer jobs in the past two years alone, a new report has found.

Economists Shamubeel Eaqub and Rosie Collins wrote a sector overview for the NZ Chinese Building Industry Association.

“Construction activity, excluding price effects and adjusting for a growing

