Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

New trade agreement between New Zealand and Middle East Gulf Co-operation Council countries signed after 18 years of talks and delays

Claire Trevett
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Trade Minister Todd McClay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Trade Minister Todd McClay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

KEY FACTS:

  • NZ has finalised a trade agreement with the Gulf Co-operation Council (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain).
  • Trade Minister Todd McClay hopes it will quickly double the $3 billion two-way trade.
  • Talks stalled in 2009 amidst controversy over NZ’s move to halt live sheep exports, but talks began again in 2022.


Trade Minister Todd McClay has concluded a trade agreement with the six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council in the Middle East after a make-or-break moment, saying he hoped it would see trade to the area double quickly.

McClay said successive governments had been trying to secure the deal with the GCC grouping of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain since 2007 and this was its first trade deal with a major agricultural country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s extremely pleasing, particularly for New Zealand exporters, that they will have huge opportunities in that market now.”

Two-trade is currently worth about $3 billion a year - $2.6 billion of which is New Zealand exports to the GCC members.

McClay said, combined with a separate recent agreement with the UAE, it would mean about half of New Zealand’s exports to the region would be tariff-free from day one. It would deliver duty-free access to 99% of exports over 10 years.

“This is about the potential of what more we can do, and we can see the trade growing quickly, doubling, over a very short period of time. It levels the playing field for Kiwi exporters.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand exports about $1.8 billion of dairy to the GCC countries, $260m of red meat, $72 million in horticulture, and $70m in travel and tourism services.

McClay said it would benefit food exporters, particularly dairy and meat, allowing the sectors to grow. It would also benefit services, such as engineering and architecture, saying it had been quite hard to set up business in those countries.

He said Saudi Arabia, in particular, was opening up its economy to make it easier for businesses to set up, and investing in tourism and infrastructure. “So Kiwis will see a lot of opportunities there.”

The council is New Zealand’s eighth largest trading partner, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia the key markets.

The deal comes almost 18 years after talks first began in 2007 only to be put on hold in 2009 amid controversy around New Zealand’s restrictions on live sheep exports.

McClay said the issue of live sheep exports had not been raised at all in the most recent talks, which re-started in 2022 under former Trade Minister Damien O’Connor.

“It hasn’t been raised, it is not a part of the deal. There is no discussion, no commitment so it is off the table, gone and was not part of the conversation.”

The coalition Government is consulting on its intention to re-introduce live animal exporting with more stringent animal welfare conditions.

McClay said the trade deal would give preferential access to primary sector exporters, streamlined Customs processes and included commitments to make it easier for services businesses to enter the markets.

It was also the first GCC agreement in which it had agreed to a clause protecting against discrimination against women under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The absence of such a clause was criticised by the Council of Trade Unions in the recent separate economic partnership with the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement also included the now common clauses relating to labour standards, climate and a Treaty of Waitangi exception to allow New Zealand to regulate to meet its treaty obligations.

McClay said it had been important to New Zealand to have those elements included.


After the initial talks were abandoned in 2009, attempts to re-start talks in 2015 were unsuccessful, but negotiations began again under Labour in 2022.

McClay took over after the 2023 election, and said he met his Saudi minister earlier this year and discussed the need to either get the deal over the line or abandon the talks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“In that meeting, we agreed we should put a lot of effort into getting it done quickly, or walk away from it because it had been lingering for 17 years.”

Back in 2009, the live ban had resulted in tensions with Saudi Arabia in particular and the then-National Government controversially put $6m into a “demonstration farm” owned by Saudi businessman Hamood Al Ali Khalaf in a failed attempt to get the talks back on track – an agreement criticised by the Auditor-General.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics