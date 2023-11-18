Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon remains unable to give Kiwis an estimate of when a coalition deal might be struck, instead forced to repeat that National, Act and New Zealand First are in the last stages of negotiations.

It’s clear the final complications exist between National and NZ First as leaders Luxon and Winston Peters met twice in person on Saturday, while talks between Luxon and Act leader David Seymour could be done over the phone.

The first meeting with Peters in the morning lasted about two hours, a similar length to the pair’s meetings on Thursday and Friday.

However, Peters emerged from the second meeting in the afternoon less than 30 minutes after it began, taking the waiting press pack by surprise and escaping without explaining why talks had been shorter.

Luxon, saying much could be done in 30 minutes, said the two parties were still debating the final set of policy issues - an explanation he’d used for the past two days.

While it was understood progress had been significant between National and NZ First, Luxon thought it was likely he would meet with Peters again today.

Over the past two weeks, Seymour had been a constant voice as negotiations progressed but had become much less visible with his party’s agreement with National largely finalised.

The allocation of ministerial positions had been kept for the end of negotiations, despite some loose conversations between National and Act about it.

Luxon was confident confirming his Cabinet would not take long, indicating the three parties were on the precipice of a final deal.

However, potential obstacles still persisted, most notably the fact Act and NZ First were yet to see completed deals the pair had separately worked up with National.

NZ First leader Winston Peters at Auckland's Cordis Hotel for negotiations on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Adding to that issue was the unresolved matter of how the deal would be constructed.

National’s intention to negotiate separate deals with Act and NZ First raised questions about whether support for the future government’s policy agenda was assured from all three parties.

Luxon and Peters had given conflicting comments on the subject, with the former saying on Friday the leaders had discussed the potential for a deal between Act and NZ First.

Peters yesterday stated there would either be one or two deals - one deal between the three parties or two deals between National and the other parties.

Public comments from Seymour and National deputy leader Nicola Willis indicated the need for all parties to commit their support for the next government’s policies.

Luxon yesterday said that didn’t demand all three parties sign a single document but he wouldn’t elaborate on what form the deal was likely to take.

Aside from Luxon’s expectation for a meeting with Peters, a schedule of talks today was unconfirmed as of yesterday evening.

He had previously mentioned a meeting between the three leaders could occur in the coming days, but a time or date hadn’t been set.

Luxon and his negotiating team had been in Auckland since Wednesday, holding meetings at two Auckland hotels.

National leader Christopher Luxon defended his decision to let some of his team head back to Wellington for the night to see their families. Photo / Dean Purcell

Work at the Cordis Hotel yesterday finished earlier than normal as Luxon had allowed Willis and chief of staff Cameron Burrows to return to Wellington to spend time with their families before flying back to Auckland this morning to continue negotiations.

The flights had been paid for by the taxpayer, Luxon said. It was yet to be confirmed whether the hotel conference rooms booked over the last four days were also taxpayer-funded.

Luxon, who regularly criticised the former Labour Government’s wasteful spending, defended his decision to send Willis and Burrows south for the night, lauding his team’s efforts over recent weeks and saying the cost of the flights was the “price of democracy”.

In addition to being unable to estimate when a deal would be done, Luxon also couldn’t speculate on when Parliament might resume.

Peters yesterday seemed optimistic about a quick return but didn’t specify a date.

”Well, theoretically, it could start much more quickly than the last part of November but we’ll see.”

There were only two weeks left in November and given talks had not yet ended, it would be quite unlikely the House would resume next week.

It was understood the last week of November and the first full week of December were being considered for the resumption of Parliament.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.