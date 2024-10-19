Coster told Tame he would not go into the details of that support but said “we have the support that we need”.
“I’m very confident the team there has been carefully balancing the risk of confrontation against the risk of ongoing inability to bring these children back.”
Phillips and his three children – Jayda, 11, Maverick, 9, and Ember, 8 – have been missing from Marokopa since December 2021.
Earlier this month, footage emerged of Phillips and the children, wearing camo gear and carrying large packs, tramping in remote central North Island farmland after a chance encounter with teenage pig hunters.
During the protests, officers were knocked unconscious, tore tendons and suffered dislocations in the wild melee of the protest, but the unseen mental hits were also widespread.
“I would wake up at 4am, mind racing,” Coster told Tame.
“That’s not that much earlier than I normally wake up but it was definitely a very pressurised situation, and that’s where the independence of this role really comes to the fore because only Police, the commissioner, will carry the responsibility for the way that situation is managed and whether we get it right or whether we get it wrong.”
Coster described the response from police regarding the protesters as “the most measured, professional, balanced approach you would see anywhere in the world”.
“The response that Police brought, I believe, gave us the best opportunity as a community of moving forward with a level of cohesion for a couple of reasons.
“One, if we had charged in there at the start, guns blazing, then we would still be managing the fallout of that in our communities today, in terms of the aggrieved people it would have left and they way they would respond to that situation.
“Secondly, when we brought response to resolve it with force, it was the most measured, professional, balanced approach you would see anywhere in the world.”