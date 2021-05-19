Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Mike Hosking: Progressive politics in New Zealand is on borrowed time

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the post Cabinet press conference at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / File

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the post Cabinet press conference at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / File

Mike Hosking
By:

Mike Hosking has hosted his number one Breakfast show on Newstalk ZB since 2008. Listen live each weekday from 6am on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION:

New Zealand and its government is either an ideological outlier or on the verge of catching up with the rest of the world.

Progressive politics is dying. Tony Blair, by far the British Labour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.