Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals details of what’s ahead for Aucklanders with the new light rail projects announced Friday morning. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

The most common reaction I get whenever Auckland light rail comes up is "this should have been done years ago".

Everyone knows we can't just sit back and keep doing the same things and continue to let congestion and emissions get out of control. Mayor Robbie was right to try and get ahead of this in the 1970s with his rapid rail plan. Unfortunately, short-sightedness from the Muldoon government has meant Aucklanders have had to deal with daily gridlock, urban sprawl, and limited transport choices for decades.

As the Infrastructure NZ chief executive said last week "we can't afford not to do this – Auckland is only going to get bigger, and projects like this more expensive".

That's why we're moving ahead with tunnelled light rail and an additional harbour crossing, which will form the spine of a joined-up transport network.

The Herald asked in its recent editorial whether Auckland can ever get to the point of having a modern, efficient, lower-emission transportation and infrastructure system that works as an integrated whole. This is exactly what we're building towards.

We're making good process towards this with the first stage of the Eastern Busway done, stage two funded, construction underway on the City Rail Link, electrification of the rail line between Papakura and Pukekohe, the Northern Busway extension, and the interim Northwest Busway.

Auckland's proposed rapid transit network. Illustration / Supplied

However, we need the spine that light rail and a public transport-centred harbour crossing will provide to create a truly linked-up network.

It's important to emphasise that we are committed to an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, and we are bringing forward planning for the crossing to ensure a fully integrated transport network for Auckland.

Public consultation on options for the additional crossing will begin this year, with a preferred option selected in 2023. To kick the can down the road could either stop a second crossing from being a possibility in the future or require what will be established transport infrastructure to be rebuilt, meaning additional costs and time.

We don't want the same situation as when the Harbour Bridge was first built and immediately needed clip-ons to prevent gridlock – we must have the crossing linked up to a wider public transport network from day one rather than pouring more cars into an already-clogged CBD. This is about future-proofing our largest city.

I've seen a few people asking why we don't extend heavy rail from Puhinui to the airport instead. Two main reasons – the first is that wouldn't help connect communities from Albany to Māngere and support housing growth along the route.

Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

If we don't give people along the route more transport choices and encourage urban regeneration, Auckland will choke on its own growth and we'll have to pay for more growth at the city fringes.

Secondly, thanks to our upgrades of State Highway 20B and Puhinui Station, there is now a 10-minute electric bus service to and from the airport – a rail spur would just be spending hundreds of millions to duplicate a zero-emissions service that is already there.

People have also told me that they want to see political consensus for the project. It's important to note that there is now total alignment between central and local government, with Auckland Council members across the political spectrum supporting the plan for a linked-up network.

I want to acknowledge the Greens for their pragmatic support of tunnelled light rail. While it's not their first choice, they know it's a huge opportunity to build a future-proof, climate-friendly public transport system.

I have tried to build consensus for the project and gave Christopher Luxon and Act's transport spokesperson Simon Court briefings last year on the project. Both engaged constructively at the time and I'll continue reaching out across the political spectrum to give businesses and residents certainty.

I'm hopeful, as the project rolls out, that everyone eventually will come to the party to help give Aucklanders the world-class transport they deserve.

• Michael Wood is Minister of Transport.