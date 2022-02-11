Voyager 2021 media awards
Michael Wood: Light rail should have arrived in Auckland years ago

4 minutes to read
Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals details of what’s ahead for Aucklanders with the new light rail projects announced Friday morning. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Michael Wood

OPINION:

The most common reaction I get whenever Auckland light rail comes up is "this should have been done years ago".

Everyone knows we can't just sit back and keep doing the same things and

