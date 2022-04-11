The dairy industry also needs extra workers, with calving season starting in June and July. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than 1,500 dairy, forestry and meat workers can come to New Zealand under new immigration exceptions.

"It's clear our red meat sector needs access to experienced processing workers to tackle workforce challenges and preserve vital supply chains," Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said in an announcement today.

A previous border exception for 150 meat processors was fully subscribed, so another 500 workers would now get places.

O'Connor said the migrant dairy allowance was also getting another 500 workers.

"Our calving season kicks off in June and July, and the dairy sector needs extra workers during this busy period."

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said the Government agreed with an industry request for up to 300 silviculture forestry workers.

It also agreed that up to 280 wood processors and manufacturers should enter New Zealand.

"The forest planting season runs from May to September and a shortage of workers could limit the number of trees going in the ground, and their survival rates," Nash said.

"Silviculturalists also add value to the wider forest nursery industry through their management of plantings."

He said the forestry industry also needed skilled workers such as kiln operators, timber machinists and carpenters.

"Extra help from migrant workers will keep building and construction supply chains open and meet the growing demand for timber and wood products," Nash said.

The border class exceptions take effect today.

The ministers said the exceptions should address critical worker shortages before the new Accredited Employer Work Visa becomes active on July 4.

The Meat Industry Association welcomed the moves but said civil servants must ensure the visa process is efficient.

"Right now, there simply aren't enough people to process every part of the carcass to maximise its value, so these additional workers will certainly help alleviate pressure in the industry," MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said.

"Without sufficient labour, companies cannot run their processing plants at the desired capacity."

He said that led to fewer job opportunities in the provinces and longer waiting times for farmers to get livestock processed.

"That can have a flow-on impact for animal welfare, farmer wellbeing and the regional economy," Karapeeva said.

He said with 12-14 weeks left to run this season, MBIE had better make sure it could grant these visas as soon as possible.

The Omicron outbreak has ravaged some meat processing plants, causing low operating capacity and processing delays.

Westpac senior agri-economist Nathan Penny told The Country some plants were running at only 40 per cent capacity.

Some forestry companies have suffered from expensive international freight costs, high shipping fuel prices, and falling log prices.

"They say good things take time, and Feds has been ratcheting up the pressure for this necessary step for many, many months," Federated Farmers spokesman Chris Lewis said.

He hoped the system would be agile enough to get the workers into New Zealand workplaces when needed, especially for the busy spring dairy calving season.

"The Federation's message to farmers is to take up these places," Lewis added.

"We know that with fuel and fertiliser price rises, concerns in some districts about supplementary feed, and other factors, there may be a temptation to try and struggle through with workforce gaps."

Some primary industries have faced a variety of challenges in the past year.

The Northern Advocate said export prices for A-grade unpruned logs fell from $171 a cubic metre last June to $108 in December.

In the dairy sector, some farmers have been complaining about severe staff shortages since at least last winter.

A DairyNZ and Federated Farmers survey last year found 1800 unfilled positions existed in Southland alone.