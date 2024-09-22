Gluckman said cost-of-living issues were causing more students to study locally rather than head to another city and face high rents. Some universities like Victoria and Otago were already collaborating by offering language courses to each others’ students. This might become more common in the future to avoid double-up and ensure students could get the education they need, wherever they may be living.

“I think it’s something like 70% of students go to the university closest to their home,” Gluckman said.

“The cost-of-living issue for students is real,” he said.

In future, students could find themselves taking courses from multiple universities with less need to move around the country for some courses - although some travel would still be required.

Gluckman said he had recently met the head of the Norwegian Research Council, an organisation which funds what Gluckman called “joint university degrees” in research intensive areas.

Students taking these degrees could find themselves taking courses from a number of different universities

“You might be in Tromso, but you are partially doing your biochemistry degree with people in Oslo or Bergen,” Gluckman said.

He said this can get challenging with graduate degrees, which required supervision.

Gluckman’s review was given very broad terms of reference, including how the university system serves New Zealand and its size; how to prompt collaboration; how to ensure quality of teaching and research; funding mechanisms, equity and the role of international education.

Gluckman said one of the challenges for universities is that no one had actually looked at it from a system level before. The Tertiary Education Commission, the agency that sits between central government and universities, is primarily a funding body and does not have remit to look at the system as a whole.

“It’s a funding body, it’s not a strategic body,” Gluckman said.

The challenge, he said, was to create a system that respected university autonomy and academic freedom, but which also delivered to the Government what it wanted for the funding it gives universities.

What the Government wants is something along the lines of courses that prepare students for the current labour market, courses that help people retrain, quality research for society and business, and academics performing a “critic and conscience” role.

Creating incentives for these many outputs - as they’re often called in the public service - is no easy task.

The Government already has some funding incentives in the tertiary system through the Performance-Based Research Fund (PBRF) which tries to reward quality research through funding, although it is often criticised. Gluckman’s review has been asked to evaluate the PBRF’s role.

“We want to think about how universities serve New Zealand’s interests and that includes the students’ interests, but universities are so much more than places to teach students,” Gluckman said.

“It’s not just research, its engaging with business, and communities, its [being] the intellectual wellspring,”

“They are places of culture, they are places of lots of different things in a society and that is essential to democracy,” Gluckman said.

The review’s work had been wide-ranging. Gluckman told the Herald his views about the importance of campus life and how this was being challenged by remote studying and the increasing demands placed on students to work while studying.

“A lot of the students are now not just working out-of-hours as they used to, they’re working in-hours and relying on recorded lectures,” Gluckman said.

“Campus life is actually important to students,” he said.

The review would not likely come up with any recommendations on this point like minimum attendance requirements - ”that would be interfering with institutional autonomy, I think,” Gluckman said - however, he said the review would “certainly highlight the concerns we have”.

