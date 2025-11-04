Advertisement
New Zealand / Politics

Measles outbreak could go on for 40 weeks if contact tracing fails, Labour’s Ayesha Verrall says

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Contact tracing is key to stopping the measles outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the health system has enough resource to step-up contract tracing efforts if that is what the current measles outbreak requires.

Brown made the remarks as he revealed he had seen modelling showing “there could be a lot more cases than currently we are receiving”.

