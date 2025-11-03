Measles outbreak set to throw exam plans into disarray

Measles cases have been reported among students from Wellington College, Wellington Girls’ College and Auckland Grammar School.

Secondary Principals Association vice-president Scott Haines said schools had received a lot of advice and guidance about the measles outbreak from the Ministry of Education and from Health New Zealand.

He said there had been no specific guidance about exams, but Health New Zealand’s advice was clear.

“Obviously, if you’re infectious then that’s very straightforward and easy in terms of you need to be quarantining and isolating. Likewise, if you are an unvaccinated close contact, same sort of process.”

Haines said NZQA was responsible for organising exams, but they generally took place on school property so schools had to ensure exam rooms had adequate physical spacing and were well-ventilated.

“Schools are reviewing their pandemic policies, we’re reviewing our infectious disease policies. I spoke to my staff on Monday morning and just gave them a briefing, a reminder, just check your vaccination status.”

Health New Zealand told schools that if they had no measles cases, students and staff should attend regardless of their vaccination status.

It said if a case was found, the Public Health Agency would provide advice and check school rolls against the Aotearoa Immunisation Register.

“Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students/staff may be asked by Public Health to stay home only if they’re close contacts of a confirmed case,” it said.

Public Health officials would contact those affected directly with instructions, including quarantine if needed.

“Fully vaccinated students and staff can return to school once their status is confirmed by Public Health,” it said.

NZQA said about 158,000 students from New Zealand, Niue and the Cook Islands were entered for the 125 NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams, held between Monday, November 3 and Friday, November 28, 2025.

It recommended that students check the exam timetable, set up or check their student login and review what they could bring to their exam.

It said NZQA’s “derived grade” process could be used for students who were unable to attend their NCEA exams for a valid reason beyond their control.

– RNZ