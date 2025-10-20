“It’s never too late to get a vaccination, no matter your age, and immunisations are free for most people in Aotearoa New Zealand.”
The National Public Health Service (NPHS) said it is managing the case, and contact tracing is underway. All identified individuals were being provided with advice and quarantine guidance.
Auckland City Hospital’s AED Triage and CDU on Friday October 17, from 10:30am to 7.45pm has been identified as a location of interest.
“Health New Zealand is asking anyone who was in those specific areas of Auckland City Hospital Emergency Department during that time and date to check they have been vaccinated and are immune to measles,” Perumal said.
“Anyone exposed should watch for symptoms through and until Friday November 7.
Measles symptoms include:
- an illness that begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose, and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis)
- a rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.
If symptoms develop, people should contact Healthline immediately on 0800 611 116 and stay home until they receive advice from public health services.”
