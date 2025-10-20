Measles is nine times more infectious than Covid-19. Photo / AFP, nobeastsofierce, Science Photo Library

Measles is nine times more infectious than Covid-19. Photo / AFP, nobeastsofierce, Science Photo Library

A new measles case has been confirmed in Auckland.

National Public Health Service’s Dr Lavinia Perumal said the latest case was separate from the recent cases in Northland and Queenstown.

“What they all have in common is that they’ve picked up the disease while travelling in countries where there are ongoing outbreaks,” Perumal said.

“This underscores the importance of anyone travelling overseas, including any adults and children, to make sure they’re up to date with two doses of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine after 12 months of age.