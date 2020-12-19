Live: Ministry of Health Covid-19 update on returnee cases and QR scans

The Ministry of Health has provided its update on Covid-19. Photo / 123rf

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the last two days, all in managed isolation.

The last update was sent on Friday when there were 10 new cases in managed isolation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 55 and the total number of confirmed cases is 1760.

The returnees have come from South Africa, Australia, the United States and the Netherlands and have all been moved into quarantine facilities, said the Ministry of Health.

The latest NZ update comes as news out of Sydney worsens. There are 30 new cases there in the last 24 hours.

The NZ Government is closely monitoring the Sydney outbreak and is in regular contact with its Australian counterparts, but said it was too soon to say what the impact would be on any transtasman travel bubble.

Of the new New Zealand cases:

One arrived on 8 December from South Africa. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 8 December from Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 10 December from the United States. This person tested positive around day 7. They were tested as they are a close contact of an existing case in managed isolation. This person is now in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 15 December from the Netherlands, via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 15 December from South Africa. This case has tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has "cancelled Christmas" for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus variant is spreading more rapidly.

Johnson announced from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 - effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November. It is estimated to affect about 20 million people.

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and bowling alleys will close for two weeks, and people will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

The rest of England will also see the Christmas "bubble" policy - allowing up to three households to meet over the holiday period - severely curtailed, applying on Christmas Day only.