Live: Any new cases of Covid-19 after mass testing? Ministry of Health to update

One of the pop-up testing centres in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

After a weekend of surge testing, the Ministry of Health is set to reveal whether it has found any new cases of Covid-19.

The update will be sent in a statement by the ministry at 1pm and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will join the Prime Minister at the post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm.

Over the weekend there was one new case of Covid-19 connected to the Defence Force cluster but the person was already in managed isolation.

There were no new cases in the community.

The latest case is a neighbour of the AUT student and initially returned a negative test result before a subsequent test indicated a "weak positive".

Health officials investigated the case and concluded it was likely an early infection.

There was also a big spike in the number of tests processed over the weekend.

On Saturday more than 10,500 tests were processed - the most processed on a weekend day since August 16.

There was also an increase in the number of Covid Tracer scans but just 500,000 people used the app on Saturday, which equates less than 20 per cent of all users.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to ask people who were at locations of interest connected to the AUT student to isolate and get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms.

There are two pop-up testing centres in Auckland Central and community-based testing centres around the region and people can also get tests at their GP or nearest after-hours care clinic for free.