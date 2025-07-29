The Government has begun looking for cuts to fund its 2026 Budget, Associate Finance Minister David Seymour said.
Seymour said he hopes the Government can equal the savings it achieved in Budget 2024 and 2025 - and perhaps even exceed them.
In those Budgets, the Government paid for the newthings that it wanted to do by cutting money from spending lines it disagreed with or found wasteful.
In Budget 2025, $4.8 billion in annual savings were found - mostly from changes to the pay equity regime. In 2024, $4.4b in annual savings were found. These partly paid for spending and tax cut packages of $6.7b in 2025 and $9.1b in 2024.
Stopped on his way into the Houseon Tuesday, Seymour said it would be “totally irresponsible not to look for places where we can save money where it’s not doing good, and put it somewhere else”.
Seymour said Budget 2026’s savings exercise would not be “radically different”.
He said there was still wasteful spending to be found, noting the last Labour Government had inherited core public spending of about 28% of GDP and left behind a state spending about 33% of GDP a year.
Even accounting for increases in superannuation spending and debt servicing for the pandemic, Seymour reckoned there was still a large portion of spending that could be trimmed.
Seymour said Finance Minister Nicola Willis had put pressure on Treasury to “upgrade the supply of information”, allowing better quality budgeting.
“There are always areas where we should be demanding better value for taxpayers’ money and I always ask myself, ‘can I really justify spending that money when a New Zealand household could probably do with it in their wallet?’” Willis said.
Willis said each Budget approach was similar. She sat down with the Prime Minister and her associate Finance Ministers, Seymour, Chris Bishop, and Shane Jones.
“We sit down together. We identify key themes where we think that there is room to find value. We also identify programmes of work that we think ministers should undertake to find savings,” she said.
Willis said it was “far too soon” to describe the nature of the savings programme.
It is not uncommon for a Government to cut spending it no longer thinks is valuable, to pay for something else.
In 2018, word of Labour’s Budget 2019 reprioritisations exercise leaked to National, who accused Labour of covert spending cuts.
Asked whether three successive savings programmes in a row risked prolonging negative economic sentiment, Willis accused people who made that argument of being “fiscally and economically ignorant”.
“We have one of the largest deficits in the OECD, which is to say we are spending billions more than we are earning as a country. Compared to many countries around the world, we are in a more deficit position than they are.
“To say that when we are running a deficit ... is economically ignorant. I have heard that ignorance from our political opponents. They need to get a maths textbook,” Willis said.
S&P’s primary analyst for NZ, Martin Foo noted that NZ’s general government balance, his company’s preferred metric for whether the Government was in surplus or deficit, showed a deficit greater than 6% of GDP - putting NZ in the realm of France and the United States, countries known for running huge deficits.
The Government’s fiscal and economic strategy is partly to reduce the deficit to help put downward pressure on inflation and interest rates, stimulating confidence and economic recovery.
Month after month of gloomy economic data, only partly offset by a recovery in the primary sector, has frayed voters’ patience in that strategy, polling suggests.
Voters still trust National more on the overall economy, according to that poll. In a speech ahead of his post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, Luxon said the Government needed to “double down” on its economic strategy.
“The most important thing we can do to make you better off is to double down on our economic plan,” he said.