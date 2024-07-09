A leaked report from the investigation into allegations former Green MP Darleen Tana was involved in migrant exploitation reveals the difficulties the investigator encountered and why it took more than 100 days to complete.
The report also claims Tana’s husband, who is implicated in the allegations, gave evidence that “tended to obfuscate rather than elucidate”, which was one of the key difficulties holding up the investigation, and that Tana’s evidence “evidence shifted over the investigation”.
A section of investigator Rachel Burt’s report, leaked to Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive show, outlined the objective to ascertain whether Tana – who was reportedly involved in her husband’s business – was “operationally involved in E-Cycles NZ when the breaches of employment standards or conditions are alleged to have taken place”.
Burt admitted the investigation had been “complicated” as she could not compel witnesses to speak to her or direct what documents she could receive.
“Consequently, in this investigation, I was presented by some witnesses with seemingly selective or partial information, and by others with information that was voluminous and relevance unclear,” the leaked report said.
In a statement, Green Party whip Ricardo Menéndez March said he would not provide comment on the report’s contents until “all named parties have been consulted with”.
