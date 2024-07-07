- Green MP Darleen Tana was suspended from the party in March following allegations of migrant exploitation involving her husband Christian Hoff-Nielsen’s bicycle company.
- An investigation was launched in March.
- Tana has continued to draw a full salary while suspended.
Today marks the 115th day since Green MP Darleen Tana was suspended from caucus amid allegations she is linked to migrant exploitation at her husband’s company.
The grim milestone means Tana has been suspended on full pay for more than half her entire career as an MP. In that time, MPs were given a sizeable, backdated pay rise taking, taking her base salary to $168,600.
This means she will have earned over $40,000 during the more than three months of her suspension.
Tana was suspended following allegations of migrant exploitation involving her husband Christian Hoff-Nielsen’s bicycle company. Hoff-Nielsen denied all the exploitation allegations at the time and told the Herald: “This is not a news story, there is no news.”