Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Labour MP Lemauga Lydia Sosene diagnosed with breast cancer, taking medical leave

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A warning from nurses amid new health targets, youth vaping laws introduced to Parliament and how AI is being used to fight conspiracy theories.

Labour Party MP Lemauga Lydia Sosene has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Māngere MP, who first entered Parliament on the list in 2022, will take medical leave from Parliament starting from Tuesday. She will undergo surgery and then remain on leave to recover, Labour said in a statement.

“I wish Lemauga all the very best for her surgery and recovery,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

“Receiving a diagnosis like this is never easy and is particularly hard on whānau. We in Labour are right behind Lemauga and will support her in any way she needs during this tough next period.

Labour MP Lemauga Lydia Sosene will take medical leave starting from Tuesday. Photo / RNZ
Labour MP Lemauga Lydia Sosene will take medical leave starting from Tuesday. Photo / RNZ
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Lemauga and I discussed what she would like me to say on her behalf, and it is to encourage women of all cultures to get checked. You never think it will be you or someone close to you, but cancer can affect so many people quietly.

“On behalf of Lemauga’s family, thank you for your best wishes and prayers. Fa’afetai lava.”

While she is on leave, Jan Tinetti will act as the party’s spokeswoman for internal affairs, while deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni will cover the associate portfolios of Pacific peoples and social development and employment.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is also away on leave having been diagnosed with breast cancer in June. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday, saying she was “in the thick of it”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics