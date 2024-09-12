A warning from nurses amid new health targets, youth vaping laws introduced to Parliament and how AI is being used to fight conspiracy theories.

Labour Party MP Lemauga Lydia Sosene has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Māngere MP, who first entered Parliament on the list in 2022, will take medical leave from Parliament starting from Tuesday. She will undergo surgery and then remain on leave to recover, Labour said in a statement.

“I wish Lemauga all the very best for her surgery and recovery,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

“Receiving a diagnosis like this is never easy and is particularly hard on whānau. We in Labour are right behind Lemauga and will support her in any way she needs during this tough next period.