Brown said the Government “inherited a state highway network which is need of significant repair with over 62,000 potholes needing to be repaired on state highways around New Zealand in 2023″.
“This was the highest number in 10 years,” Brown said.
He said the Government’s $3.9b “Pothole Prevention Activity Classes” in the most recent Government Policy Statement on Land Transport provided ring fenced funding for “resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works on our roading network”.
Brown said this funding came with more stringent targets for NZTA-Waka Kotahi for repair times. He said NZTA had agreed with roading contractors that “95% of potholes on high volume, national, and arterial state highways [are] to be repaired within 24 hours of identification”.
“Meanwhile, and 85% of potholes on regional, primary collector, and secondary collector state Highways to be repaired within 24 hours of identification,” Brown said.
He said that long-term, there would be NZTA would target “maintenance outcomes of 2% rehabilitation of the State Highway network each year, and long-term maintenance outcomes of 9% resurfacing of the state highway network”.
