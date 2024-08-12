Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Kiwi road maintenance crisis as resurfacing costs increase 50% in six years

Thomas Coughlan
By
2 mins to read
Road resurfacing costs have dramatically increased. Photo / 123rf

Road resurfacing costs have dramatically increased. Photo / 123rf

Road rehabilitation costs have increased dramatically since 2018, with one form of road repair increasing by $200,000 a kilometre since 2018 to $612,379 this year.

The figures, released to the Herald under the Official Information

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics