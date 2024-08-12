Road resurfacing costs have dramatically increased. Photo / 123rf

Road rehabilitation costs have increased dramatically since 2018, with one form of road repair increasing by $200,000 a kilometre since 2018 to $612,379 this year.

The figures, released to the Herald under the Official Information Act lay bare how costly road maintenance has become with drainer renewal costs increasing by more than $350% from $174 per treated metre in 2018 to $611 this year.

Sealed road resurfacing, another form of road repair has remained relatively stable and has increased by less than the CPI, increasing from $59,651 per per km in 2018 to $66,356 per km this year.

The figures were provided to Transport Minister Simeon Brown in a briefing this April.