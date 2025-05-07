ACC backtracks on Māori/Pasifika targets after Act and National stoush

Act's pressure on ACC minister Scott Simpson has led to a change to a tender. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act's pressure on ACC minister Scott Simpson has led to a change to a tender. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act is welcoming ACC’s backdown on Māori and Pasifika claim targets in a tender after the party complained it breached Cabinet’s expectations.

It follows a stoush between coalition partners Act and National over the tender that seeks a supplier to reduce work-related injuries in the manufacturing sector, which ACC minister and National MP Scott Simpson initially endorsed.

The tender in question included a target of 5461 claims being saved in 10 years and of those, at least 18% must be from Māori and 11% from Pasifika.

Two weeks ago, the Herald reported how Act was exerting public pressure on Simpson after he disagreed with Act’s position that the tender was “inconsistent” with a Cabinet Office circular, which dictates public service delivery should be based on need, not race.

Act MP Laura McClure publicly released a letter to Simpson, encouraging him to reconsider after Act’s efforts to change his mind privately weren’t successful.