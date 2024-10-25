“We are well past believing it [climate change] is a problem for the future, since it is already undermining the development gains we have long fought for,” the King told the 56 leaders gathered during a forum’s opening ceremony.
And as the focus of the forum shifts firmly into what the larger members of the Commonwealth are doing to combat climate change, it’s understood Luxon, along with Foreign Minister Winston Peters, will today unveil a climate resilience policy with a focus on the Pacific.
And there was no ambiguity as to the message he wanted to convey to Commonwealth leaders.
“I can only offer every encouragement for action, with unequivocal determination – to arrest rising temperatures, by cutting emissions, building resilience as far as possible to both the current and forecast impacts of climate change, and conserving and restoring nature – both on land and in the sea,” he said.
“If we do not, then inequalities across the Commonwealth and beyond will only be exacerbated, with the potential to fuel division and conflict.”
He said he was not aware of anyone within Samoa’s leadership asking for an apology.
“I think the people in Samoa understand that we’re trying to co-operate ... we’ve put a lot of money into [the recovery and mitigation] and we’ve lost more than $100 million [with the loss of the vessel].”