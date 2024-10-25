And there was no ambiguity as to the message he wanted to convey to Commonwealth leaders.

“I can only offer every encouragement for action, with unequivocal determination – to arrest rising temperatures, by cutting emissions, building resilience as far as possible to both the current and forecast impacts of climate change, and conserving and restoring nature – both on land and in the sea,” he said.

“If we do not, then inequalities across the Commonwealth and beyond will only be exacerbated, with the potential to fuel division and conflict.”

But, speaking to media after the speech, Luxon said he did not believe that comment was directed at him, or his Government.

“In this part of the world [the Pacific], and throughout most of Southeast Asia and many parts of the world, you’ve got countries that are only at 15, 20 or 25% renewables in the energy mix.

“We’re in a different position – we’re at 85-87%.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with King Charles III during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

In fact, Luxon said not one leader from the Chogm island countries had expressed any concern about New Zealand’s use of fossil fuels.

“In New Zealand, we have a different problem – we don’t want to be burning Indonesian coal, we would sooner be using local, domestically supplied gas,” he said.

“We know that’s not as good as renewables, but it’s certainly a lot better than coal.”

Meanwhile, Tuvalu’s Prime Minister Feleti Teo used the forum to call out Australia for its use of fossil fuels.

“Australia … is highly morally obliged to ensure that whatever action it does [take] will not compromise the commitment it has provided in terms of climate impact,” he said.

Although not addressing these comments specifically, the King used his speech to call for unity, in a bid to prevent a future of climate change-induced conflict.

He said together, Commonwealth leaders are wiser, stronger and better able to respond to the “demands of our time”.

King Charles III delivers a speech during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia. Photo / AFP

The King concluded his speech with a commitment.

“For my part, I can assure you today for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey.”

But Luxon would not confirm if the topic of climate change was on the pair’s agenda when they met yesterday afternoon.

In fact, he could confirm little of anything as, according to Luxon, there is a “royal protocol” when it comes to conversations with the King.

He did say, however, that it was obvious the King has a “deep, deep affection for New Zealand”.

“He’s incredibly hospitable; very, very charming, and very knowledgeable about a number of issues.

“It was a very natural conversation; it was just the two of us sitting outside and having a chat on a couple of seats.”

Soon after the Prime Minister met with the King, Peters met with Samoan Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio.

Peters said the pair spoke about the “disaster” which was the HMNZS Manawanui running aground off the coast of Samoa, and what could be done to mitigate any potential environmental issues.

But asked if he thought the Government should deliver a formal apology for what happened, Peters said: “No, I don’t.”

Less than an hour before Peters’ comment, Luxon had told media: “Obviously I have conveyed many times that we’re incredibly sorry that this unfortunate accident has happened.”

In explaining why a formal apology was not needed, Peters said: “Because we were here with the purpose [of providing] aid.”

He said he was not aware of anyone within Samoa’s leadership asking for an apology.

“I think the people in Samoa understand that we’re trying to co-operate ... we’ve put a lot of money into [the recovery and mitigation] and we’ve lost more than $100 million [with the loss of the vessel].”