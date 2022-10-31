Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray's release from Iran has given the Government more freedom to speak out against the regime there. Photo / Expedition Earth

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given her clearest indication yet that the Government had to pull its punches in criticising the Iranian regime while it worked to secure the release of two travel influencers who were detained in the country.

On Monday, Ardern said New Zealand would suspend a human rights dialogue with Iran and push for Iran's removal from the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

While Ardern had been critical of Iran since the beginning of the protests, this is the first concrete action the Government has taken.

Ardern paid tribute to Mfat officials, particularly staff at New Zealand's embassy in Tehran who helped to secure the release of Topher Richwhite, the son of one of New Zealand's richest men, and Bridget Thackwray, who were detained in August, shortly after entering the country.

Asked whether the release of Richwhite and Thackwray meant she was now free to respond more forcefully to Iran's recent acts of repression, Ardern replied, "yes".

However, she added that the pair's detention "did not stop us from taking a very clear position.

"I will push back on any suggestion that we did not condemn Iran - we did."

"We took a very clear view on what was happening to the status on women and girls, we took a very clear stand on what happened to Mahsa Amini, but this allowed us to take further action," Ardern said, referencing the name of Amini, the 22-year-old woman, whose death after being detained by morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly, sparked the protests.

Ardern said New Zealand's international position had not been compromised by the delay.

She said New Zealand's approach to securing the release of the pair had been informed by the experience of other countries, who had also had people detained.

She said Mfat had reached out to other countries who have had nationals detained by Iran for advice on how to successfully have the pair released.

"It was important we uphold our position on human rights while also securing the safe passage of New Zealander out of Iran - a balancing act given what we know about the experiences of other countries who have had nationals imprisoned for significant periods of time," Ardern said.

Ardern held the door open for further actions against Iran. Sanctioning the country would be difficult because New Zealand lacks an autonomous sanctions regime.

Ardern confirmed she had asked Mfat for advice on additional actions the Government may take against Iran.

She said she did not want to "rule anything in or out" in terms of New Zealand's response to the situation in Iran.

One solution is to introduce bespoke legislation similar to the Russia Sanctions Act, which allows the Government to sanction Russia without the prior agreement of the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that Iran may actually be sanctioned under that legislation, although not for the protests, but because Iran appears to be assisting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Mahuta also announced on Monday fresh sanctions against Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The Government sanctioned 14 individuals and seven entities including executives and shareholders from companies that design and manufacture missiles and firearms, as well as members of neo-Nazi paramilitary groups linked to the Wagner Group of mercenaries.

"Also sanctioned are Russian disinformation outlets including the InfoRos news agency and cyber operation run by Russia's military intelligence, and the Crimea-based propaganda outlet NewsFront," Mahuta said.

"By targeting these individuals and groups, Aotearoa New Zealand is making clear its condemnation of those who play a role in facilitating Russia's illegal and unjustified actions in Ukraine.

"Continued reports of indiscriminate attacks and widespread damage on civilian targets by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine is deeply concerning," she said.