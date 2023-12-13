Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Israel-Hamas war: NZ’s Israel-Palestine joint statement gives US a middle option amid UN calls for ceasefire

Michael Neilson
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Chrisopher Luxon speaking at Parliament today Video / Marty Melville.

Just three hours after New Zealand issued an unprecedented statement with Five Eyes partners Canada and Australia on the situation in Gaza, all three went further in the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, supporting a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics