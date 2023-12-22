Middlemore Hospital’s public plea, Christmas mayhem hits Auckland airport and why Christmas dessert might be a bit pricier this year in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

A man wearing a Santa hat and white beard has defaced the Wellington building housing the Israeli Embassy, throwing red paint around the foyer.

Today’s incident, in opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza, comes after several other displays of protest including red paint being splashed on doors to the buildings of the United States Consulate and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Auckland last month.

Police and the Defence Force bomb squad also responded to reports of suspicious packages outside the Israeli and US embassies in Wellington this month.

The Santa impersonator, also wearing sunglasses, a black jacket and blue jeans, was captured by security cameras tossing paint on to the foyer’s floor after already having defaced the elevator doors.

In a statement, an embassy spokesperson said the incident had disrupted the “peace and tranquillity we come to expect on the holiday period”.

“While the embassy appreciates the season of giving, the ‘gift’ we received today missed the mark of the Christmas Kiwi spirit we admire,” they said.

“Today’s ‘decorations’ unfortunately extended beyond our doors, disrespecting the festive atmosphere cherished by the Kiwi tenants sharing the building with us.

“To those who witnessed this unwelcome depiction of Santa Claus, spreading messages of hate and antisemitism, we are sorry that such a display has spoiled the season’s joy.”

It's not the first time red paint has been used to protest Israel's actions in Gaza.

In mid-November, the buildings of the US consulate on Customs St East and the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) on Quay St were covered in paint, which the group Tāmaki for Palestine said represented the blood of Palestinians killed by Israeli military forces.

The words “Ceasefire now” and “Save Gaza Free Palestine” were also sprayed on the buildings.

Later that month, the same group splattered paint on the offices of seven politicians in Auckland, including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s Botany electorate office and the Epsom office of Act leader David Seymour.

“Such acts do not promote peace, understanding and prosperous future in the Middle East,” the spokesperson said of today’s incident.

Associated Press today reported Israel’s military response in Gaza was among the most destructive in history.

In just over two months, the offensive has wreaked more destruction than the razing of Syria’s Aleppo between 2012 and 2016. It has also killed more civilians than the US-led coalition did in its three-year campaign against Isis (Islamic State).

With the Palestinian death toll in Gaza approaching 20,000, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry, many in the international community are calling for a ceasefire.

Israel’s leaders, however, have vowed to press ahead, saying the country wants to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities after the militant group’s October 7 cross-border rampage that triggered the current war, in which the terror organisation killed 1200 people and took 240 others hostage.

US President Joe Biden’s administration, meanwhile, has continued to supply arms to Israel. Last week, however, Biden publicly acknowledged Israel was losing international legitimacy for what he called its “indiscriminate bombing”.

