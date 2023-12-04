Police are responding to reports of a suspicious package outside the Israel Embassy in Wellington.

Police are responding to reports of suspicious packages outside the Israel and United States embassies in Wellington.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to the first package outside the US embassy on Fitzherbert Terrace at 1.40pm.

Parents at nearby Queen Margaret College have been told the school has gone into lockdown at the request of police.

The Queen Margaret College website is intermittently down due to high traffic but all remain safe and well, a post on the school’s Facebook page said.

Police were alerted to a second package outside the Israel embassy on Brandon St at 1.50pm.

