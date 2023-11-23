Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify this man. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching for a man who may be related to a pro-Palestine group which vandalised the offices of several politicians overnight with red paint.

A CCTV image of the man, wearing a black jumper, hat and mask was released by police this evening after “wilful damage at a Takapuna office” on Earnoch Ave at 1.30am.

The Herald understands the wilful damage involved National MP Simon Watts’ North Shore office, which is located on Earnoch Ave.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said: “We would like to identify this individual, and I’m asking anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

“Likewise anyone with information about this incident, or similar reports of wilful damage in the early hours, is asked to contact Police so that we can hold these offenders to account.”

Red paint or fake blood splashed on North Shore electorate office of National MP Simon Watts.

Tāmaki for Palestine has claimed responsibility for the vandalism overnight, claiming National and Act politicians are “complicit in the deaths of thousands in Gaza” and the paint represents blood on their hands.

The group emailed pictures of paint splattered on the offices of the politicians, including Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon’s Botany electorate office and the Epsom office of Act leader David Seymour.

Five other National MPs’ offices were also targeted - those of Watts, Northcote’s Dan Bidois, Papakura’s Judith Collins, and the Epsom office shared by Paul Goldsmith and Melissa Lee.

The protest group is demanding that both parties call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A National Party spokesperson said “we support the right of individuals and groups to freely express their views, but everyone should do so legally, respectfully, and peaceful”.

The public can contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 231123/9959.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.