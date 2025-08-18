Documents released to the Herald under the Official Information Act reveal this number was actually lower in January (934, or a 14% reduction) before rising slightly in February.

This was the first monthly increase since the middle of last year, but by such a tiny amount (less than 1%) that there’s no suggestion of a trend reversal.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has repeatedly trumpeted these law and order successes, though youth experts have questioned how much it has to do with the Government, given most of its flagship policies to reduce youth crime were yet to bite.

The exception regarding youth crime was the boot camp pilot, which was recently completed, with seven of 10 participants allegedly reoffending.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has trumpeted the drop in victims of violent crime and the falling number of serious young offenders, though experts and officials have questioned how much this has to do with his Government.

The post-Covid spike, then the post-post-Covid fall

After the Herald revealed the trend reversal in serious youth offenders last year, children and youth experts suggested it was a return to pre-Covid trends.

The number of serious young offenders started spiking in mid-2022, peaked towards the end of 2023, and then fluctuated before starting to drop in June last year.

A post-Covid increase in youth offending was observed not only in New Zealand but in several western nations, with several contributing factors such as increased isolation and loneliness during Covid restrictions, increasingly worsening truancy over this period, and a cost-of-living crisis in the aftermath, fuelled by high inflation.

February 2025 figures show the number of serious youth offenders falling to pre-Covid levels, at the start of 2020.

The annual number of serious and persistent youth offenders dropped every month from June 2024 to January 2025, before rising slightly in February. Graphic / DPMC

Several other indicators reinforce this downward trend:

First-time entries into the cohort of serious and persistent young offenders fell to 43 in January 2025, the lowest monthly number for two years, and down from 94 first-time entries for July 2023.

A 16% drop in the annual number of serious and persistent young offenders heading to court.

A 6% drop in police proceedings against children and young people for the year to January 2025, compared to the previous year.

There have also been drops across all age groups, though the biggest reductions have been among those aged between 14 and 17:

A 16% drop in the number of 14 to 16-year-old serious offenders.

A 21% drop in the number of 17-year-old serious offenders.

A 9% drop in the number of 10 to 13-year-old serious offenders.

The number of serious and persistent youth offenders in the Bay of Plenty, Central and Eastern districts remain higher than the baseline June 2023 figures, in contrast to Tamaki Makaurau, where there's been a 20% drop in the year to January 2025. Graphic / Oranga Tamariki

Regionally, there’s been a 20% fall in the number of serious and persistent youth offenders in Auckland for the year to January, compared to the previous year.

Bay of Plenty, Central and Eastern are the only areas where the numbers have gone up compared to the baseline data (June 2023), though the downward trend in recent months mirrors what’s been happening nationwide.

The baseline figure for Bay of Plenty is 126 serious and persistent young offenders. The number jumped to 159 in August 2024, before dropping to 143 in January this year - an 11% drop compared to the previous year.

“Most of the increase in Bay of Plenty is due to increases in all offence types in Rotorua,” an April briefing from Oranga Tamariki said.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell. Photo / Laura Smith

Several initiatives have been rolled out in Rotorua to combat crime - more police foot patrols in the CBD, and an inner city community safety hub - while there’s been a huge reduction in the use of emergency housing.

“Lots of locals are loving that we’ve secured more police in town, and the feedback from businesses who are feeling more confident has been great,” Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said.

“Rotorua is significantly better now that we’re stopping emergency housing motels with support from Government.

“There was a strong connection between a proliferation of emergency housing and crime, so it’s a relief to locals to see the end of this.”

The region that has not mirrored the declining national trend is Canterbury, where the number of serious and persistent young offenders has been relatively steady since the post-Covid spike levelled out in mid-2023.

Since this is where the baseline is drawn, the Government remains on target to meet its goal in Canterbury, even though the baseline figure is much higher than the pre-Covid one.

Intensive case management teams have been established in Christchurch and Rotorua, with recruitment underway for such a team in Hamilton “due to need”, an April briefing from Oranga Tamariki said.

The biggest fall in the number of serious and persistent youth offenders has been in the 14-16-year-old age group, but the percentage drop for 17-year-olds has been sharper (21% versus 16%). Graphic /Oranga Tamariki

Fall in violent crime generally

The Government has also been trumpeting the fall in violent crime and the positive movement towards its other law and order public service target: 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime (assault, robbery or sexual assault) compared to 185,000 such victims in the year to October 2023.

The latest quarterly figure shows this target has already been surpassed, with 157,000 such victims in the year to February 2025.

An April Oranga Tamariki briefing for justice sector ministers revealed other statistical trends to corroborate this trend:

The rate of assault claims to ACC decreased by 4% for the year ending February 2024, compared to the previous year.

The number of fatal and serious injury-related ACC claims decreased by 8% in the 12 months to April.

The national rate of hospitalisations for assault decreased by 3% in 2023/24, after an increase the previous year.

The number of family violence victimisations reported to police fell by 2% in the last year. The share of these involving children also fell, from about half of all family harm investigations to 39% in February 2025.

As the Herald reported in May, officials speculated whether the drop in violent crime was a return to crime trends between 2018 and 2022.

“If you fit a linear trend to the number of victims of violent crime between 2018-2022 and then project that line forward to 2029, the February 2025 estimate falls very close to that line,” said a Justice Ministry briefing released to the Herald.

“This is consistent with [the] possibility there was a transitory increase in violent crime between 2022-2024 and violent crime rates are now returning to pre-2022.”

More data would be needed to confirm this, the briefing said.

Other advice from the Justice Ministry said the Government’s tougher law and order message - including policies that were yet to be implemented at the time - might also be contributing.

Officials also noted more police on the beat, which might have helped the number of violent crime victims fall in Auckland and Christchurch. But the number of victims rose in Wellington, where the police presence had also increased.

