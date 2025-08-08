Advertisement
Military style bootcamps: Seven participants reoffended but official says there were ‘successes’

By &
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Iain Chapman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Oranga Tamariki has confirmed seven out of 10 participants of the Government’s bootcamp pilot reoffended after leaving the youth justice residence.

The 12-month military-style academy pilot, which involved 10 recidivist youth offenders spending three months in a youth justice residence and nine months in the community, has

