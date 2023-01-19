Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

How will Labour elect a new leader, and who has the advantage

Thomas Coughlan
By
8 mins to read
The next prime minister is in this photograph - but who will it be? Photo / Mark Mitchell

The next prime minister is in this photograph - but who will it be? Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

As big a question as who is elected the next Labour Party leader is how they are elected and who gets to vote.

Unlike National, which has historically elected its leaders in secret ballots,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics