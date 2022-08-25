Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Hayden Munro: Gaurav Sharma and the politics of power

Hayden Munro
By
4 mins to read
Newly Independent MP Gaurav Sharma addresses Parliament during the election of Speaker Adrian Rurawhe this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Newly Independent MP Gaurav Sharma addresses Parliament during the election of Speaker Adrian Rurawhe this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Gaurav Sharma saga underscores just how difficult it is for political parties to discipline MPs whose staff complain about them.

Imagine if every subpar middle manager at Spark or PWC was guaranteed a media

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.