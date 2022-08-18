Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Andrew Little funds GP visits for Māori, Pacific, and elderly as health reforms go local

9 minutes to read
The Government wants to adjust the funding GPs get to cater for high needs individuals. Photo / Andrey Popov

The Government wants to adjust the funding GPs get to cater for high needs individuals. Photo / Andrey Popov

By , Thomas Coughlan

The Government is changing the way GPs are subsidised which is likely to mean that Māori, Pacific and elderly patients receive a greater level of subsidy than other patients.

Health Minister Andrew Little had to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.