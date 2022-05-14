Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Hayden Munro: Community vaccine roll-out proves we can do better for Māori

4 minutes to read
A drive-through vaccination clinic was set up at Papakura Marae on October 16 last year for Super Saturday Vaxathon. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A drive-through vaccination clinic was set up at Papakura Marae on October 16 last year for Super Saturday Vaxathon. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

OPINION

"To be ignorant of what occurred before you were born is to remain always a child."

That quote, by the Roman statesman and philosopher Cicero, was used by Ngāi Tahu historian Michael Stevens in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.