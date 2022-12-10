Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visiting Labour election volunteers and supporters in Hamilton. Video / Mike Scott

The polls are closed in the Hamilton West byelection and residents will soon learn who their new voice in Parliament will be as results are expected any minute.

Voting concluded at 7pm and amid a low turnout of advance voters, Labour and National will be hoping their efforts to mobilise their bases leads to securing the bellwether seat and sending a message ahead of next year’s general election.

On Monday night, a Taxpayers’ Union/The Working Group Curia poll found 46 per cent of decided voters would choose National candidate Tama Potaka, compared to Labour candidate Georgie Dansey’s 33 per cent and Act candidate Dr James McDowall’s 12.

However, the 400-person poll found 28 per cent of voters were undecided, leaving the success of the two major parties in question.

National MP Chris Bishop talking to candidate Tama Potaka as they wait for votes to come in in the by-election. New Zealand Herald photograph Mike Scott.

Former Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma, whose resignation in October triggered the byelection, was also running for re-election, now representing his new Momentum Party which he created after he was kicked out of the Labour Party.

The Curia poll found just 4 per cent of decided voters wanted Sharma to return to Parliament.

Waiting for first results in the by-election are Aorangi Te Åionuku Potaka, 11 and Atalini Takiari-Brame. New Zealand Herald photograph Mike Scott

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a last-ditch attempt to drum up support, visiting Hamilton late on Friday to rally Labour troops for the last night of campaigning which involved ringing residents to remind them to vote for Dansey.

Among those hitting the phones were Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange and list MP Helen White.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with Hamilton West byelection candidate Georgie Dansey (right) and Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange. Photo / Mike Scott

Speaking to media, Ardern noted voter turnout had been lower than in past byelections but she wouldn’t make predictions whether that would benefit Labour.

“We know that those who tend to vote more progressively tend not to vote as frequently, that’s why we’re doing everything we can to encourage people to get out and use [their] vote.”

Ardern wouldn’t speculate on how relevant the result would be in assessing Labour’s chances in next year’s general election, saying byelections were “always unpredictable”.

As of yesterday, 9836 people had voted in the byelection. A total of 1066 people voted yesterday, the second-highest daily number across the 12 days of advance voting.

Fewer people had come out to vote compared to the Tauranga byelection earlier this year, which also attracted a low voter turnout.

Many people who spoke to the Herald about the byelection either didn’t know it was on or did not intend to vote.

Labour's Georgie Dansey campaigning on Friday. Photo / Mike Scott

Earlier yesterday, Dansey and Potaka - alongside their campaign volunteers - braved slightly unpleasant overcast conditions at Hamilton’s busy intersections, waving promotional signs in a last-ditch attempt to motivate voters.

Dansey said she was feeling the toll of a fast-paced campaign, but remained in good spirits.

“We’ve been sign-waving every morning and afternoon this week and [it’s] just been an awesome experience, so [it’s] wonderful to get into the community and meet so many people but also an exhausting experience so [I’m] looking forward to [Saturday] night and having some results,” she said yesterday.

National’s Tama Potaka was found sign-waving in front of a shopping complex that included a superette, a liquor centre and a vape shop - the types of businesses he and National claimed had been improperly protected by the Government from retail crime.

Potaka said yesterday that time away from his family during the campaign had been tough, but he was still full of energy ahead of Saturday’s results.

“You get re-charged every day by the lives and energy of the people that you meet and I’ve been able to get really intimate with people which has been really motivating for me.

“Of course, being away from my whānau has been a bit of a challenge, but they’re here and they’re supportive of me.”

National's Tama Potaka campaigning on Friday. Photo / Mike Scott

Hamilton West, which has a reputation as a bellwether seat meaning it reflected general election results, has been kind to National in recent years, with National MP Tim Macindoe holding the electorate between 2008 and 2020 until Sharma’s victory amid surging Labour support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 1News-Kantar Public poll on Monday put National up 1 point on 38 per cent and Labour on 33 per cent, down 1 point.