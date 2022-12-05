Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma explains to Newstalk ZB's Andrew Dickens why he chose to quit parliament as an Independent MP, and where his future lies in politics. Video / Newstalk ZB

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma explains to Newstalk ZB's Andrew Dickens why he chose to quit parliament as an Independent MP, and where his future lies in politics. Video / Newstalk ZB

National candidate Tama Potaka is the favourite to win the Hamilton West byelection, according to a new poll.

The Taxpayers’ Union/The Working Group Curia poll found 46 per cent of decided voters would vote for Potaka, compared to Labour’s Georgie Dansey at 33 per cent, from a poll of 400 people.

Voting for the byelection, triggered by the resignation of former MP Dr Gaurav Sharma, would close on Saturday and given its reputation as a bellwether seat, the result could give an indication of the political mood of the country ahead of next year’s general election.

It comes as tonight’s 1 News-Kantar poll shows National and Act have a clear majority and could govern alone.

The Taxpayers’ Union/The Working Group Curia poll, released after the 1 News-Kantar poll, pointed to a National win on Saturday with 46 per cent of decided voters opting for Potaka, formerly the chief executive of Auckland iwi Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki.

Thirty-three per cent would choose Dansey, 12 per cent would choose Act MP Dr James McDowall and 4 per cent would go for Sharma - now representing his Momentum Party after he was kicked out of the Labour Party.

Labour candidate Georgie Dansey, National candidate Tama Potaka and former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma who now represents his New Zealand Momentum Party. Photos / Supplied

The 400-person poll was conducted on Sunday, November 27 - 320 people took part by phone while the remaining 80 did so online.

Asked what party they would vote for if the general election was tomorrow, 46 per cent of decided voters went for National, 34 per cent would vote Labour, 9 per cent Act and 5 per cent Green.

The most important issue according to respondents was law and order (29 per cent), followed by the high cost of living (23 per cent). A number of other issues including housing, health, Covid-19 and roading came in at 6 per cent or under.

By demographic, 35 per cent of respondents aged 40 years old or younger saw the cost of living as the most important issue, while people aged 60 and above considered law and order more important.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union campaign manager Callum Purves said the poll was a “snapshot not a prediction”, highlighting the large number of undecided voters.

“With 28 per cent of voters still undecided and the fact that byelections usually have a much lower turnout than general elections, the outcome of this race is by no means certain,” he said.

“The result will be determined by the effectiveness of the two major parties in turning out their supporters between now and Saturday.”

The poll results preceded a debate, hosted by the Taxpayers’ Union and The Working Group, that included Potaka, Dansey, McDowall, Sharma and The Opportunities Party Naomi Pocock.

