The Green Party claims the Government is practising “politics of punishment” in its decision to come down harder on Kāinga Ora tenants exhibiting anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile, Act is celebrating the fulfilment of one of its conditions in its coalition agreement with National, saying the “threat of eviction is an essential incentive to discourage malicious behaviour”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Housing Minister Chris Bishop today announced the Government had ordered Kāinga Ora’s board to scrap the Sustaining Tenancies Framework, which aimed to sustain tenancies with a goal to avoid evictions and exits into homelessness, while also balancing obligations to neighbours and wider communities.

Bishop claimed the framework had removed incentives for tenants to improve their behaviour. He cited the “most recent stat” that there had been 335 serious complaints per month, which included intimidation, harassment and threatening behaviour. In 2023, three tenancies had been ended due to disruptive behaviour, Bishop claimed.

“At a time when there are over 25,000 people on the social housing waitlist, Kāinga Ora should not be prioritising tenants who abuse their home or their neighbours above families who are anxiously waiting for a home,” he said.

Luxon couldn’t guarantee the move wouldn’t lead to more children becoming homeless.

Greens housing spokeswoman Tamatha Paul believed the Government was “seeking to define a category of undeserving poor people”.

“This politics of punishment from the coalition must come to an end before it does irreparable damage to communities who have historically been let down, time and time again, by successive Governments.”

Paul said it would be cruel if the Government evicted more state housing tenants during a cost-of-living crisis and following changes to benefit increases which mean beneficiaries will receive less over time.

“Rents are through the roof and it is unreasonable to expect those living below the poverty line to miraculously endure the cost pressures and discrimination within the private rental market.”

Act housing spokesman Cameron Luxton welcomed the move to scrap the framework, which was in the party’s coalition agreement with National.

“Under successive Governments, an antisocial minority of Kāinga Ora tenants learned they could terrorise their neighbours without consequence,” Luxton said.

“Today’s change in tack will be a relief to residents subjected to ceaseless noise, vandalism, and threats.”

Luxton said some commentators would “squeal” about evicted tenants having nowhere to go. He didn’t provide any advice on where evicted tenants would go, instead focusing on those currently on the social housing waitlist who were “more deserving”.

He added Act had wanted to go further by ensuring tenants terminated for anti-social behaviour were moved to the bottom of housing waitlists and requiring Kāinga Ora to engage with police when illegal activity occurred.

Prime Minister Luxon made similar comments when asked about children who could be evicted alongside their parents or caregivers. Luxon said he was thinking of children whose families were on the social housing waitlist.

Auckland business association says Govt change ‘excellent’

The Parnell Business Association, which complained about unruly Kāinga Ora tenants nearby who were allegedly committing robberies, intimidating others and doing wilful damage, has welcomed the Government’s announcement.

Association general manager Cheryl Adamson said the news was “excellent” and cited examples of anti-social behaviour from some tenants at the Cracroft and Bedford apartments in Parnell in January.

She said there had been more than 40 events in November and December, including robbery and unauthorised entry into a power control room, which resulted in power outages around the neighbourhood.

”I absolutely welcome the Government’s announcement. I welcome the fact that they’re going to prioritise families who are waiting for accommodation and welcome that they’re going to exercise more control over repeat offenders. I don’t think it’s fair to the residents of those facilities who are living nicely and who are paying their rent [for some] to just keep on causing mayhem.”

Adamson did have concerns about how exactly Kāinga Ora would monitor its tenants.

