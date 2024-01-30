Parnell businesses are complaining about the state housing agency.

Parnell businesses have complained about tenants from state housing agency Kāinga Ora committing criminal behaviour, citing robberies, intimidation and wilful damage.

But the Crown agency says it is up to the police and justice system to deal with incidents of crime and that it hasn’t had any complaints from the local business lobby group.

Cheryl Adamson, Parnell Business Association general manager, said her group had become so exasperated it had complained to ex-Prime Minister Sir Bill English, who is leading a Government inquiry into the Crown agency, and written to Housing Minister Chris Bishop, expressing concern about the lack of on-site management in at least two blocks.

Businesses in the Parnell area had suffered from the actions of tenants at the Craycroft and Bedford apartments in particular, she said.

“This includes break-ins, unruly behaviour, wilful damage, police hunts and even a power control room break-in. The list goes on,” she said today.

But John Tubberty, Kāinga Ora’s Auckland central and east regional director, said allegations of criminal wrongdoing were a matter for police to investigate.

“We support their involvement where needed. The justice system will then determine guilt and the appropriate sanction. Our customers have the same personal responsibilities as any private renter or person living in their own home. How a person acts away from their home is not something any landlord has the right or the ability to control,” Tubberty said of state tenants.

Cheryl Adamson, general manager of Parnell Business Association.

When disruptive behaviour occurred on-site at one of the state housing properties, the agency could and did take action to address the behaviour using the tools available as a landlord under the Residential Tenancies Act, he said.

“We always encourage people to contact us directly if they have concerns about how a customer is behaving at one of our properties. At this stage, the Parnell Business Association has not been in touch with us directly to raise their concerns,” Tubberty said.

Adamson said there had been more than 40 events in November and December, including robbery and unauthorised entry into a power control room.

That had resulted in power outages in Parnell Rise, she said.

“The intertwining issues of housing, mental health and addiction support, police resource scarcity, and the absence of deterrents for criminal behaviour present a challenging landscape,” Adamson said.

“With a new government in place and an independent review under way, we need to begin addressing these problems,” she said.

A practical first step would be on-site tenant management, beyond infrequent and intermittent oversight.

“Such an approach would not only aid in managing recidivist behaviour, which is currently unchecked, but also provide Kāinga Ora with crucial insights,” she said.

Police said they were aware of reported incidents regarding residents at an address in Parnell over several months and had made several arrests where appropriate.

“In general, as with any report made to police, we will investigate where there are lines of enquiry, and take action as appropriate.”

The Herald also reported this month how one state house tenant owing $48,000 in rent arrears remains in his house, having offered $150 a week to clear his debts.

The man from Upper Hutt tops Kāinga Ora’s list of debtors as the agency’s total rent arrears have risen more than 800 per cent lately to $21 million.

Nick Maling, Kāinga Ora national services general manager, said the $21m figure was the most it had ever been owed and indicated the difficulties people faced in meeting financial obligations in a tougher economic environment.

“This figure reflects the unprecedented challenges New Zealanders have faced in recent years and ongoing pressures on the cost of living.”

The state housing agency has come under fire in recent years for failing to evict troublesome tenants after a spate of horror stories from people living next to abusive or violent Kāinga Ora tenants.

In response, the agency brought in a three strikes system to address the most anti-social behaviour, but has repeatedly said some of its tenants are dealing with an array of social, economic and mental health issues, and the agency is reluctant to throw them and their families out on the street.

