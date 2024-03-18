The Government is making it easier for Kāinga Ora tenants to be evicted if they exhibit “persistent antisocial behaviour” and wants to crack down on the level of debt owed by tenants.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop is also instructing the housing agency to do more genuine engagement with communities because he was “concerned about the loss of social licence for social housing in communities” that didn’t feel properly consulted with about housing developments.

In a statement, Bishop confirmed he and Finance Minister Nicola Willis had sent an interim letter of expectations to Kāinga Ora’s board to outline what “core functions” the Government expected Kāinga Ora to prioritise.

He had also ordered the board to scrap the Sustaining Tenancies Framework, which aimed to sustain tenancies with a goal to avoid evictions and exits into homelessness while also balancing obligations to neighbours and wider communities.

Bishop claimed the framework had removed incentives for tenants to improve their behaviour. He cited the “most recent stat” that there had been 335 serious complaints per month, which included intimidation, harassment and threatening behaviour. In 2023, three tenancies had been ended due to disruptive behaviour, Bishop claimed.

“At a time when there are over 25,000 people on the social housing waitlist, Kāinga Ora should not be prioritising tenants who abuse their home or their neighbours above families who are anxiously waiting for a home,” he said.

Removing the Sustaining Tenancies Framework and ensuring “appropriate consequences for tenants who engage in repeated antisocial behaviour” was a commitment in the coalition agreement between National and Act.

The core functions Bishop and Willis had outlined to the board were strengthening the management of disruptive tenants, addressing an escalation in rental arrears, tenanting vacant properties as quickly as possible, delivering new social housing places in line with targets and delivering value for money in its spending and delivering savings as required.

On tenant debt, Bishop said it had increased from $1 million to $21m between 2017 and 2023. The number of tenants owing rent had increased from 4248 to 9519 over that time. More than 450 Kāinga Ora tenants each owed more than $10,000 in rent at the end of last year.

“Frankly, this isn’t in anyone’s best interests – not taxpayers, and not the tenants themselves – so Kāinga Ora needs to address the current rental arrears issues and prevent future arrears from escalating,” he said.

Bishop said an updated letter of expectations would be sent to the board later this year in response to the review the Government initiated into Kāinga Ora.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he thought everyone should agree that the Government should provide a safety net for Kiwis. But he said it was a “sad fact” some people abused their right to safe housing.

He talked through examples of violence from Kāinga Ora tenants and situations where anti-social behaviour had impacted surrounding communities.”Today we’re saying enough is enough.”

Luxon said he wanted to be clear that the majority of tenants were upholding their responsibilities.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop said it was “slightly unconventional” to send an interim letter, noting another letter would be sent after the Government’s review, but said it was important to set expectations.

Bishop said terminating tenancies would be on the table if tenants showed persistent anti-social behaviour.

Bishop said he expected a report back from the review of Kāinga Ora by the end of the month.

Luxon this week would be in Wellington for the next three days and would attend Grant Robertson’s valedictory. He would be in Auckland for the rest of the week.

From earlier

Christopher Luxon will have to respond to comments made by his deputy Winston Peters when the Prime Minister fronts his post-Cabinet press conference today.

It comes as both Peters, as Foreign Affairs Minister, and Luxon are today meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is the highest-ranking Chinese politician to have travelled to New Zealand since Wang Yi last visited in 2017.

Peters, speaking as New Zealand First leader, yesterday gave his State of the Nation address in Palmerston North, which included comparing “race-based theory” from the Opposition with actions seen in Nazi Germany.

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand spokesman Ben Kepes told NZME yesterday comments like those were “offensive to the memory of those who died and to those who survived in the Holocaust to start throwing around terms like ‘Holocaust’ or ‘Nazi’ willy-nilly”.

Yesterday, Peters said he was confident New Zealand’s Jewish community would understand what he was trying to say.

Today, Peters told Three’s AM that his “Nazi Germany” comments were referring specifically to comments made by Te Pāti Māori regarding Māori genes being superior.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins today condemned Peters’ comments and said he should start behaving like a Deputy Prime Minister.

“I think New Zealanders should expect some greater leadership from both the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister.

“I think the sorts of comments that he is making are unnecessarily inflammatory and I don’t think that he’s living up to the standards of behaviour that we would expect from someone in that role.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins expects a better standard of behaviour from Winston Peters as Deputy Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins accepted politicians should be able to switch between their ministerial roles and their party leader roles, but he argued Peters’ comments reflected poorly on both the Government and the country.

It’s the latest in the war of words Peters and Hipkins have engaged in since yesterday’s speech.

Afterwards, Hipkins described Peters’ behaviour as similar to a “drunk uncle at a wedding”.

Peters shot back on social media today, saying Hipkins’ comment was laughable “coming from someone who would get drunk on a wine biscuit”.

