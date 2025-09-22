Green Party chief of staff resigns, citing ‘health, wellbeing and whānau’

While her ties to the alleged exploitation remained murky, it prompted Tana to split from the party before being kicked out of Parliament after the Greens used the waka-jumping legislation it had previously opposed.
In June last year, Davidson revealed she was beginning treatment for breast cancer and would be stepping back from politics to focus on her recovery. She has since returned to normal duties.
More recently, MP Benjamin Doyle resigned suddenly this month after a social media firestorm earlier this year over controversial old Instagram posts and resulting death threats.
Doyle, who was New Zealand’s first non-binary MP, last week gave their valedictory speech, describing Parliament as being “the colonisers’ house”, built on “exclusion and control, on taking, hoarding, and guarding power”.
“This place is hostile and toxic, especially if you are not a cis straight white man with a blue suit and a briefcase, but most of all, it is not fit for purpose,” Doyle said.
