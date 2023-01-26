Grant Robertson will not contest his electorate. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will vacate his Wellington Central electorate at the 2023 election and run on the party list.

Robertson will stay as Finance Minister and contest the election, but as a list MP.

In a message on Facebook he said he wanted to remain Finance Minister after the election.

“I have given a huge amount of thought to this decision,” he said.

“As I contemplated this year’s election I thought about two previous Ministers of Finance. Sir Michael Cullen was a list MP while Minister of Finance and Sir Bill English became a list MP after six years as Minister of Finance. There is a reason for that. Being Minister of Finance is a huge job, and does often draw you away from electorate responsibilities.

“I am particularly conscious of that now as the country enters a challenging economic period. Those challenges are likely to last for some time.

“Post-election I want to continue as Minister of Finance, and devote myself to that role, without feeling I am not giving my full attention to the people of Wellington Central.”

Robertson said he was “very proud of what we have achieved here - particularly in the development of affordable housing, starting the much-needed transport improvements, protection of the Town Belt, recognition of our inner city residents, our support for arts and artists, and our support for those who fall outside the margins of our society”.

He said the decision may come as a “shock” to supporters.

“I am sorry for doing that, but I really believe that this is the right decision for me, for the party and for Wellington Central. I have absolutely no doubt that there will be a number of people interested in the Labour nomination, and that we will select a terrific candidate, who will be victorious in October. And of course I am still the MP for Wellington Central until the election”.

“As we have been farewelling Jacinda in recent days I know there has been a mixture of emotions. Gratitude for her work, sadness at her leaving the role, but excitement about a new leadership team and the opportunity ahead at this election.

“I genuinely believe that Labour is on the right track to win the election and it is so important that we do for the future of Aotearoa New Zealand. We have made such great progress towards creating a fairer, more inclusive and prosperous country. If you agree, then please get involved in the campaign this year. For my part, I will continue to give this work my all over the months and years ahead.”

Labour’s Wellington Central electorate committee will meet to select a new candidate. The electorate is a safe Labour seat and will likely be won by the party in 2023.