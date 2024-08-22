Government to help councils move faster in emergencies

Bishop said his take on submissions was that “national direction would be more effective if advanced as a single instrument”, rather than being advanced in two steps.

“The new natural hazards NPS will provide direction to councils on how to identify natural hazards, assess the risk they pose, and how to respond to that risk through planning controls.

“After Aucklanders and West Coast residents have suffered through floods, Tairāwhiti, and Hawke’s Bay and Northland residents bore the brunt of Cyclone Gabrielle, I am glad that we are taking the lessons learnt from these disasters to manage our risk better going forward,” Bishop said.

He said that in a crisis “quick decisions under the RMA are required to urgently speed up flood protection works, add temporary accommodation, and manage waste or contaminated soils”.

Bishop said the government would also improve regulation making powers for emergency responses.

He also announced the government would make it easier to build specified buildings on highly productive land.

“We will be making it clear that you can have indoor primary production and greenhouses on highly productive land, as well as specifying that if a farmer wants to construct new specified pieces of infrastructure, such as solar farms, these are allowed,” Bishop said.

He said the changes would be in place within the next month.

